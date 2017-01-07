Set your calendars for Galentine’s Day because The Golden Girls is coming to Hulu.

For the first time, the complete library of episodes will be available to stream in one place when The Golden Girls becomes available on Hulu on Feb. 13, the streaming service announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Saturday.

The comedy about four older women who share a house in Florida ran from 1985-1982 on NBC, and starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Betty White, who is now the last surviving Golden Girl.

Stay tuned for more Hulu news from TCA.