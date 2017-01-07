Gilmore Girls: Alexis Bledel weighs in on future seasons

After the surprising reveal that the Gilmore clan will soon add another member, Gilmore Girls fans have been desperate to hear whether they’ll actually get to meet Rory’s future child. In other words, should we expect another season on Netflix?

While promoting her new Hulu drama The Handmaid’s Tale, Bledel weighed in on the prospect of more Gilmore Girls, and given the fact that fans had to wait nearly 10 years for the Gilmore Girls reboot, EW asked whether Bledel would like to see another reboot pick up a decade later and see where Rory is now as a mother. According to the actress, it all depends on story and timing.

“It came together so naturally, in a way,” Bledel says. “We had the fan reunion in Austin [at ATX], we picked up momentum from there and it came together so quickly. It really seemed like the right thing. I think most, all of us are just wanting to tell a good story. I think that came together in A Year in the Life. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show would be that it would be about the story and certainly the timing. We want to tell a great story.”

In the interim, Bledel was thankful fans tuned in for Year in the Life. “I was certainly surprised that people still love it so much,” Bledel says. “It was wonderful and interesting to see this incarnation be received by the same set of fans and new fans that we’ve found on Netflix. It’s certainly been interesting and surprising.”

Those same fans will find Bledel in a very different world should they tune in for The Handmaid’s Tale. The series is set in the dystopian Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian theocracy in what was once the United States, where women have been stripped of their personal rights. “Stars Hollow could almost be described as a little bit of a utopia and this is a dystopia,” Bledel says. “The only similarity there is they are two very distinctly drawn worlds that are very rich with great characters and are full of details that you don’t always get; you don’t get the privilege to work as an actor in a world that’s been imagined to you with such richness. I’ve been spoiled on both points.”

The Handmaid's Tale will debut April 26 on Hulu.