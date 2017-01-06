What to Watch This Weekend: Drink along with the Golden Globes

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE WEEKEND

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

NBC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Will Moonlight best Manchester by the Sea? Can anyone beat La La Land in the musical/comedy category? How many Donald Trump-related speeches will the various winners deliver on stage? Will Jimmy Fallon make people play games? And which celebrity will be the drunkest? All will be answered Sunday night.

SEASON PREMIERE

Sleepy Hollow

Fox, Friday, 9 p.m.

You can take Crane out of the past, but can you take the past out of Crane? After last season’s shocking finale, which saw the death of Abbie Mills, the show reboots with an updated setting — Washington, D.C. — and a new partner: Secret Service agent Diana Thomas (Janina Gavankar).

DOCUMENTARY NOW

Life, Animated

A&E, Saturday, 8 p.m.

The Sundance Fest-winning doc tells the coming-of-age story of an autistic young man who used Disney movies as a way to communicate with his family and overcome his setbacks. One might say that Disney introduced him to… “A Whole New World.” (Sorry.)