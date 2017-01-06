Chad Michael Murray becomes music legend in Sun Records trailer

Sam Phillips, meet Elvis Presley.

CMT on Thursday unveiled a new extended trailer for the upcoming rock ‘n roll drama Sun Records, giving fans a glimpse of Chad Michael Murray as music legend Sam Phillips and Drake Milligan as an up-and-coming Elvis Presley.

The series shows Phillips, the eventual founder of Sun Records, as he helps guide musicians like Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis through the changing Memphis music scene against the tumultuous backdrop of the civil rights movement.

The series, which is based on the Tony Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet, will premiere Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT. Watch the trailer above.