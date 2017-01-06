Sean Hannity slams Joe Scarborough in Twitter tirade

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday went on a Twitter tirade against NBC’s Joe Scarborough, who called Hannity’s Fox News interview with Wikileaks leader Julian Assange “repulsive.”
The ordeal began when Scarborough discussed some Republican leaders’ response to U.S. intelligence purporting to show that Russia interfered with the presidential election by providing hacked emails to Wikileaks. “Julian Assange was enemy No. 1… for the Republican party,” Scarborough said on Friday’s episode of Morning Joe on MSNBC. “I saw a tweet for Donald Trump, for every Republican. And now they’re sitting there, like Sean Hannity… there’s a bromance there. It’s repulsive.”
By “bromance,” Scarborough referred to Hannity’s interview with Assange on Fox News, during which the two claimed the media had colluded with Hillary Clinton to help her win the election, among other topics.
Hannity fired back in a string of tweets as a tangent to Scarborough’s back-and-forth with Brian Fallon, press secretary for Clinton’s campaign. “Joe, what’s really repulsive is the pathetically low ratings you have on network that colluded with @HillaryClinton,” he wrote.
“Joe if me asking @wikileaks questions is so repulsive why did you use that information on your low rated show?” Hannity continued, before claiming Scarborough repeatedly asked Fox to hire him. (NBC declined to comment on this story.)
Scarborough could not be reached for comment, but he previously stated during an interview with Vanity Fair in December that he and co-host Mika Brzezinski have “an extended contract” with the network. “We’re exactly where we want to be,” he added.
Hannity’s onslaught continued as he attacked Scarborough over the backlash to his meeting with Trump before the president-elect’s New Year’s Eve party, which Scarborough has said was an attempt to get an interview, as well as NBC’s coverage of the 2016 presidential race.
“So Mr ‘repulsive Joe’ why didn’t NBC go interview @wikileaks?” Hannity added. “By the way at Fox (where u want to work) we let the audience decide!!!”
As The Daily Beast has pointed out, Hannity previously accused Assange of “waging war against the U.S.”
“Senator Wiki has done the USA a great service,” Hannity tweeted in October. “1) he showed us we have no cyber security. 2) He has exposed how corrupt our government is.”