We’ve met the countless superheroes who save the world from destruction. Now let’s meet the people who save the world from superheroes.

Ahead of NBC’s new DC Comics-based comedy series, Powerless, a promo has arrived with new footage of the normal, everyday people living in a superhuman society.

Vanessa Hudgens takes the lead as Emily Locke, the director of research and development at Wayne Security — which comic fans will recognize as a reference to Batman’s alter-ego, Bruce Wayne. The organization is actually a branch of the billionaire vigilante’s larger Wayne Enterprises, and Emily is spotted in the promo holding a book called Wayne or Lose with the marketing tagline, “over six million copies sold.”

Wayne Security specializes in developing technology — like the self-explanatory “Anti-Rubble Umbrella” — that makes ordinary citizens feel a bit safer around the typically destructive superhero battles.

As you can see in the footage below, these inventions need some work.

Alan Tudyk, Danny Pudi, Christina Kirk, and Ron Funches also star in Powerless, which will premiere on NBC Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.