Once Upon a Time: Ariel returns for princess team-up!

Once Upon a Time will soon unite the Disney Princesses!

EW has learned exclusively that JoAnna Garcia Swisher will reprise her role as Ariel on the ABC fairy tale drama this spring.

An ally of Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), the titular character from The Little Mermaid was last seen helping Ursula (Merrin Dungey) get her happy ending by reuniting the sea witch with her father, Poseidon (Ernie Hudson), in season 4.

However, when Ariel pops back up for at least one episode, she’ll be interacting with some very different characters. “Ariel returns and meets Princess Jasmine [Karen David] as they join Hook [Colin O’Donoghue] on an adventure as he and Emma [Jennifer Morrison] face a daunting challenge that requires a big time princess team-up,” executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis tell EW.

When Once Upon a Time returns in March, the heroes are scattered: Emma and Regina (Lana Parrilla) are stuck in the wish realm after crossing paths with Robin Hood (Sean Maguire); Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) must venture to the Dark Realm to save their son, Gideon (Giles Matthey) from the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray); Hook and David (Josh Dallas) are tasked with finding Emma and Regina, while also trying to prevent the prophecy of Emma’s death — that is, when David isn’t taking turns being under the sleeping curse with Snow! So yeah, a princess team-up is very much needed.

Once Upon a Time will return in March.