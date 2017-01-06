Megyn Kelly-produced comedy Embeds shows mayhem on the campaign trail in first trailer

Reality may be stranger than fiction when it comes to the current political landscape, but Megyn Kelly — who announced her departure from Fox News for NBC this week — is taking it one step further as an executive producer for Embeds, a political comedy following young journalists on the presidential campaign trail.

In the exclusive trailer for the six-episode, half-hour series above, characters fight over sound bites, grow together and apart, and make a mess while trying to cover their candidate’s race toward the White House. Executive produced by Kelly, Michael De Luca (Fifty Shades Darker), and Scott Conroy, a former embed himself with co-creator Peter Hamby, the series is inspired by Conroy and Hamby’s experiences as journalists for CBS News and CNN on the road with Mitt Romney and Sarah Palin’s presidential campaigns.

Embeds stars Max Ehrich, Kelsey Asbille, Taylor Zakhar, Andre Jamal Kinney, and Chloe Brooks as the core group of young reporters tackling the intense campaign, Alexis G. Zall as the daughter of the candidate they’re trailing, and Carrie-Lynn Neales as the candidate’s press secretary.

Watch the trailer above. The series from Complex Network’s Seriously.TV will premiere Wednesday, January 18, on go90, accessible for free on go90.com or the go90 app, available for iOS or Android.