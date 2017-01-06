Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan, Great Indoors get more episodes at CBS

Prepare to see even more of Kevin James, Matt LeBlanc, and Joel McHale. CBS has ordered additional episodes of their freshman sitcoms Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan, and The Great Indoors, EW has learned.

Kevin Can Wait, the season’s top new comedy by viewership, will get two more episodes, bringing its total to 24. The show, which stars James as a newly retired police officer whose post-work life isn’t as cushy as he’d hoped, got a full season order back in October.

Man With a Plan and The Great Indoors will each get three more episodes, bringing them up to the standard 22 apiece. (Both shows were upped to 19 episodes in November.) Plan stars LeBlanc as a contractor who becomes a stay-at-home dad when his wife goes to back work, and Indoors stars McHale as an outdoors journalist who gets stuck with a desk job and clashes with millennial co-workers.