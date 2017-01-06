Jamie Foxx, James Corden transform public domain songs into R&B jams

James Corden is best known for singing pop songs in Carpool Karaoke sessions on The Late Late Show, but he’d be the first to admit that licensing songs for use on TV can be expensive. Sometimes, he eschews the karaoke for souped-up covers of free public domain songs. On Thursday night, he turned to Jamie Foxx for help.

Together, Corden and Foxx turned such recognizable tunes as “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” and “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” into full-on R&B jams. At one point, Foxx started singing Coldplay’s “Yellow,” but Corden harshly reprimanded him; the duo then launched into a lovelorn ballad version of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

Watch the clip above.