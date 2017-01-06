To celebrate the life of late actress Debbie Reynolds, WE TV is airing a marathon of all the episodes of Will & Grace in which she appeared, the cable network announced Friday.

The six-hour marathon, airing Saturday, puts the spotlight on Reynolds’ role as Bobbi Adler, the mother of Debra Messing’s character. The late actress was nominated for an Emmy in 2000 for her guest-starring role.

In the wake of Reynolds’ death at 84 on Dec. 28 (one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died at 60), the icon’s co-stars — including Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, and Sean Hayes — paid tribute on Twitter.

“So heartsick,” Messing tweeted. “Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my ‘mom’ for years & I loved her dearly. A legend.”

The marathon begins Saturday at 11 a.m. ET and wraps up at 5 p.m. Read on for WE TV’s list of the 12 episodes and their descriptions.

Episode 721: ‘It’s a Dad, Dad, Dad, Dad, World’ — When Grace convinces Karen to accompany her to her father Martin’s birthday bash, the situation turns awkward when it is just the three of them. Struggling to gain the attention of her seemingly aloof father, Grace tags along with him to the golf range in hopes of scoring some quality bonding time. Meanwhile, Karen keeps herself entertained with Martin’s buddy, Burt.

Episode 808: ‘Swish Out of Water’ — After another visit with her domineering mom, a frazzled Grace gets advice from Jack on how to deal with her. Meanwhile, on the first day of his new job, Will chases after a slumlord: Karen.

Episode 610: ‘Fanilow’ — Opting out of the annual Grace Adler Design Christmas party, ultimate “Fanilow” Will spends the night waiting in line for tickets to a special Barry Manilow concert — only to have his weak bladder force him to make a quick pit stop and entrust Grace to hold his place.

Episode 204: ‘Whose Mom is it Anyway?’ — Grace becomes jealous because Will is receiving all the attention from her mother. Jack and Rosario must convince the I.N.S. that their marriage is not a sham.

Episode 815: ‘The Definition of Marriage’ — The big day has finally arrived. Grace and James are getting ready for their green card wedding. To Grace’s dismay, Karen takes it upon herself to ignore her wish for a low-key wedding ceremony and decides to arrange a huge affair instead.

Episode 508: ‘Marry Me a Little (Part I)’ — After Grace impulsively accepts a marriage proposal from Leo, there seems to be a million roadblocks between her and an actual wedding, not the least of which is her best friend Will’s unease about the whole idea.

Episode 509: ‘Marry Me a Little More (Part II)’ — After Grace impulsively accepts a marriage proposal from Leo, there seems to be a million roadblocks between her and an actual wedding, not the least of which is her best friend Will’s unease about the whole idea.

Episode 113: ‘The Unsinkable Mommy Adler’ — Grace prepares in advance for the arrival of her mother, a former showgirl who just loves upstaging her daughter.

Episode 409: ‘A Movable Feast (Part I)’ — Rather than be a part of Thanksgiving Day, Will, Grace, Jack and Karen go for a festive holiday motor tour of their respective dysfunctional families, including Grace’s domineering mother as well as Will’s willful mom and Jack’s stepdad.

Episode 410: ‘A Movable Feast (Part II)’ — The Thanksgiving episode concludes with what Will calls “real dysfunction”: dinner with his nettling mother and other Truman relatives.

Episode 308: ‘Lows in the Mid-Eighties (Part I)’ — In a flashback to Thanksgiving 1985, coed Grace invites her college boyfriend Will home to meet her family, but their romantic relationship swerves when a conflicted Will phones a teenaged Jack for some crucial advice.

Episode 309: ‘Lows in the Mid-Eights (Part II)’ — The conclusion of a flashback to a memorable Thanksgiving in 1985 reveals how Will and Jack became pals; and how Karen ended up with hubby Stan. Martina Navratilova plays herself in a cameo.