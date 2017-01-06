Days of Our Lives may end in 2017, says source

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Days of Our Lives fans, you might want to sit down for this one.

Speculation about what Megyn Kelly‘s official new role at NBC will be has been running high since her exit from Fox News was announced Tuesday — but what could that mean for the network’s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives?

A source connected to the beloved soap opera tells PEOPLE that several cast members have been told that this upcoming year of the series will likely be its last.

Days is one of the longest-running scripted television programs in the world, airing nearly every weekday since Nov. 8, 1965. According to the insider, for several years now, the show has been renewed on a year-to-year basis — but the current contract for the show only carries them through 2017.

The source says executives at the show have given some key staffers indication that their days are numbered.

“Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018,” says the source associated with the show, which recently celebrated its 51st anniversary on the network.

While Kelly’s official new role remains undecided, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack has offered the journalist three new gigs at the network, including a chance to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show, and a role taking part in the network’s special political programming and other big event coverage.

In many markets, Days currently airs in the coveted 1–2 p.m. slot, which could be prime real estate for a potential daytime talk show hosted by Kelly, 46.

And it wouldn’t be the first time a major network made such a move: ABC famously canceled long-running soaps All My Children and One Life to Live in 2011 to make way for daytime talk shows The Chew and the short-lived The Revolution.

ABC also moved General Hospital from its longstanding time slot in 2012 to pave the way for Katie Couric’s daytime talk show, Katie, which ended in 2014. CBS canceled the long-running Guiding Light and replaced it with the more budget-friendly Let’s Make A Deal reboot.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE Friday that decisions about Kelly’s role have not yet been made — though the current TODAY show lineup is not expected to change, with Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie remaining in their roles as co-anchors.

“Nobody knows when Megyn starts,” says the insider. “She is still under contract at Fox until July, then she has a six-month non-compete [clause].”

“Nobody knows what she is going to be doing,” said the source. “There is so much that has to still be arranged. It’s definitely not like she’s starting on the TODAY show Monday morning!”

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC (check local listings).