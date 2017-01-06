Adam Driver: Carrie Fisher's death is a 'tragedy'

In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death in December, tributes poured in from her fellow Star Wars veterans, like Mark Hamill, who told EW Fisher “shattered” the mold by playing Leia Organa in the franchise. But Fisher’s work on the new series of Star Wars films (including 2015’s The Force Awakens) meant that she also connected with a younger generation of actors. On Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert asked Adam Driver (who plays Leia’s villainous son, Kylo Ren, in the new movies) about his memory of working with her.

“As you can tell from meeting her, she burns very bright and has a such a great, very generous energy,” Driver said. “For that suddenly not to be on set or where you’re talking about it doing publicity or just in life where you see her around at a Star Wars event. To have her character, not just her character in the movie, but her character missing from that very small unit is a tragedy.”

Driver confirmed that he and Fisher and the rest of the crew had already finished filming on the untitled Episode VIII, the sequel to The Force Awakens, due out later this year.

“I think that was the last time I saw her, actually, on set, being Princess Leia,” Driver said.

