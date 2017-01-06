Bold and the Beautiful star visits old love on Young and the Restless

Eric and Lauren are reuniting!

In a special episode of The Young and the Restless, Eric Forrester (John McCook) of The Bold and the Beautiful will visit Genoa City to meet up with his old flame, Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey Bregman). As longtime fans should remember, Lauren and Eric had a brief fling when she temporarily relocated to Los Angeles (and when Bregman joined the Bold cast) in the late ’90s.

Now Lauren will reconnect with Eric, who is the founder of the Forrester Creations fashion house, just as her own company is considering an investment from Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

EW has obtained this exclusive first look from the episode.

McCook’s crossover episode of Y&R airs Friday, Jan. 27 on CBS.