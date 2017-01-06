Adam Driver and Stephen Colbert parody small-town public access TV

Before he was Kylo Ren or Adam Sackler, Adam Driver was just a boy from the small town of Mishawaka, Indiana. During his Thursday night appearance on The Late Show, Driver got to hearken back to those days as he and host Stephen Colbert put on a parody of small-town public access TV. Like the popular podcast Welcome to Night Vale, Driver and Colbert’s parody mimicked the soft-voiced delivery of public news, but added a twist. In place of Night Vale’s mysterious hooded figures and strange glowing clouds, The Late Show‘s parody added ample puns on the name “Mishawaka.”

“Welcome to Community Calendar, your source for what’s happening in and around Mishawaka, Ind., and the greater Mich-iana bistate Mish-area,” Colbert said. “Joining me is local boy made good — or bad, depending on which movie you’re watching.”

“You know what they say: You can take the boy out of Mishawaka, but the spirit of this town is something you can’t Misha-walk away from,” Driver added.

The two then proceeded to run through a variety of announcements, from a local rendition of David Bowie songs (“be warned, you will be seeing the outline of your choir teacher’s junk”) to hours for a restaurant that never seems to be open.

