It’s safe to say that Chrissy Metz had a painful end to the holidays. No, we’re not talking about what we saw onscreen with Kate (Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) on Christmas Eve. The This Is Us star — and Golden Globes nominee for Best Supporting Actress — suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee, which likely occurred while she was hiking with her family in Florida. (She was photographed in a wheelchair arriving back at LAX with wheelchair assistance.) EW rang up Metz to see what her prognosis was, how this would impact her filming schedule and any possible acceptance of an award on Sunday, and, you know, the status of Toby.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What a way to start the new year. What exactly happened?

CHRISSY METZ: So I don’t know exactly what happened, but there’s a really awesome nature preserve in Gainesville, Florida — my sister and my niece and nephew, we went on a walk [see the photo below] and I don’t know if I irritated it there, but come New Year’s Day, I literally couldn’t walk. So I don’t really know when it happened or how it happened but it did.

What kind of pain are you in now?

I had a cortisone shot and I’m praying that it’s going to kick on in, and I can just dance around like Paula Abdul. I mean, that’s my hope because I’m a positive Polly. But I’m fine, it’s really the inflammation that is so frustrating because it causes the slow pace of the walking. But other than that, I’m great! … It’s not pain, it’s really just discomfort and the knee being swollen and the inflammation. I’m definitely hobbling but the cortisone shot is actually taken into effect already … I can’t be on my feet a lot, and they just asked me to ice it every 20 minutes.

What’s the prognosis? Do you need surgery?

The prognosis is that it’s a meniscus tear and that we’re going to try to do physical therapy before we talk about surgery. So we’re going to see how the cortisone shot does, and then we’re going to see if that helps, and if the swelling goes down. And then if it goes down, then maybe we can just [go to physical therapy] and not actually have to have surgery but we won’t know until the swelling goes down. Basically, the doctor said it’s not a tear flap; it’s actually sliced like a bagel (laughs). He’s like, “This is a proper athlete tear,” and I’m like “Get out of here!”

Congrats!

Right? And I was like, “I’m so nervous about this cortisone shot.” And he’s like, “Chrissy, if you can handle this tear, this cortisone shot won’t even [hurt]. You’ll be fine.” He’s like, “I’ve never seen anybody with this kind of pain tolerance.” So I like to think that I’m kind of cool that way… We think that maybe it was just like a slow progression, and it just eventually [tore]. I think it was just a lot of action on the knee. I did cut a little bit of a rug with my nephew on New Year’s Eve, so maybe that was the kicker.

You’re scheduled to be back at work tomorrow. How does this affect filming?

I think I’m just going to be sitting as much as I can, but other than that I’m good.

You’re nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes this weekend. I assume you will be there? And how will you make it up to the stage if and when you win?

Well, I think we have a lot of options. I (a) could run up there, right? Because of the adrenaline. I (b) could be escorted by the most amazing Chris Sullivan. I have not asked him that. (C), there could be a ramp. (D), they could bring the Globe to me at the table. You know, there’s options. (laughs) So, we’re going to have to see.

Sounds like you’ll be there, doctors be damned.

I wouldn’t miss this! Are you kidding? No way.

How do you like the show’s chances for a Globe?

You know, okay, to always contend with cable shows; to be nominated is an award in itself. But I’m like, Guys, we have so many rules that we have to abide by. Cable doesn’t. They can show all kinds of naughty things and speak naughty words. So I feel like that in itself we should get an award for… I just think that it’s a show that we’ve never seen before, and I think it deserves a little recognition. So I think the chances are good.

You’re up against Mandy Moore. Any inside jokes you’ve made about that or any bets you have going?

You know, it’s funny, when we first found out, somebody was like, “Oh, that’s a lot of drama for your mama!” And I was like, “Yeah. Yeah, I guess it is. She’s my mom.” But she is literally the most lovely human being, and I couldn’t be more excited for, and excited for us, and for the show’s recognition that I don’t even think about it as a competition or any of that. I’m just really excited. How often do you see two people from the same show nominated in the same category? So that’s super cool to me.

I think that was it. Oh, wait, one more thing: Is Toby alive?

I’m sorry, the phone’s cutting out. I don’t know what you said. What? (laughs) Oh, I heard you but I don’t know what you’re saying.

To see what This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman had to say about the big Toby cliffhanger before the show returns, click here.

This Is Us is back on NBC with new episodes beginning Jan. 10.