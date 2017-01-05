This Is Us actor joins 24: Legacy as series regular

A This Is Us actor is trading in scrubs for expensive suits.

Gerald McRaney, who plays Dr. Nathan Katowshy on the NBC family drama, is joining Fox’s 24: Legacy as a series regular, EW has confirmed.

The 24 spin-off follows Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins), an ex-Army Ranger, and outgoing Counter Terrorist Unit director Rebecca Ingram (Miranda Otto), as they team up to thwart a terrorist attack in Washington, D.C.

McRaney has been cast as “powerful oil man” Henry Donovan, the father of Rebecca’s husband, Senator John Donovan (Jimmy Smits), who is running for president when the series begins. Henry is described as a devoted father who is willing to do anything to make sure his son wins. It’s likely Henry won’t be too pleased when he learns Rebecca is taking a break from helping John campaign to deal with this terrorist threat.

“When [Rebecca] was working her way up the CTU ladder, [John] held back his political aspirations to support her. Now, they kind of agreed together it’s his turn,” executive producer Manny Coto told EW when we spoke to him for our Winter TV Preview issue (on stands Friday). “He has an opening to become president and he’s going to take it. She was going to be at his side, but now she’s getting pulled back into this and it’s causing a rift.”

EP Evan Katz also teased, “We have an interesting situation for Jimmy Smits’ character this year, which you do not want to give away.”

Deadline was the first to report McRaney’s casting.

24: Legacy premieres Sunday, Feb. 5 (after Super Bowl LI) before moving to Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.