Starz shares first stirring teaser for The White Princess

Meet The White Princess.

Starz released on Thursday the first teaser for its upcoming drama series, starring Jodie Comer as the titular royal. Glimpses of Comer as Elizabeth of York, the Queen of England in the late 15th century are shown — including a dramatic removal-of-the-crown shot.

It’s a sequel to BBC’s 2013 series The White Queen, which, like The White Princess, was adapted from a Philippa Gregory historical novel. Gregory’s first three novels of the Cousins’ War series were the basis of The White Queen.

Writer Emma Frost and director Jamie Payne return from The White Queen. Frost will serve as showrunner, and Payne will reportedly direct five of the eight episodes. Gregory will executive produce.

See the teaser above. The White Princess also stars Jacob Collins-Levy, Essie Davis, and Game of Thrones‘ Michelle Fairley.