Luke went through a lot on Gilmore Girls, but everyone’s favorite curmudgeon with a heart of gold certainly had his fair share of standout moments. Actor and musician (SmithRadio) Scott Patterson, who plays the diner owner on the mega-successful series, stopped by the latest episode of EW: The Show to break down his three favorite moments portraying Lorelai’s long-lasting love interest.

Of course, one had to involve the on-again, off-again romance. “One of the top moments is the first kiss with Lorelai, and then Kirk interrupts by running naked through us,” he said.

As far as the other two moments, they involve other important people in Luke’s life, but also reveal his more playful side. Just think sledgehammers and candy for the two remaining spots.

The show, which first premiered on The WB (known later as The CW), was canceled in 2007, with Patterson learning of the dark news via a phone call while filming a movie. “That’s not a way to end something that was that much a part of your life and such a life changing show for all of us,” he said. “So the revival was a chance to sort of savor all those moments and reconnect and just enjoy the three and a half months that we had together ’cause it could be our last, but maybe, hopefully not.”

