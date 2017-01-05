Drew Barrymore gets bloody in new Santa Clarita Diet photos

Netflix has finally unveiled the meaning behind the title of new series Santa Clarita Diet.

Starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, Santa Clarita Diet centers on husband-and-wife realtors Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore), who live in the L.A. suburbs with their teenage daughter Abby (Liv Hewson). Sounds normal enough, right? But their lives begin heading “down a road of death and destruction” when Sheila dies and comes back to life as a zombie.

As new photos from the show reveal, Sheila returns to the land of the living with a newfound joie de vivre — plus a craving for raw meat and humans (the show’s titular diet).

“We do this sort of Cro-Magnon type of evolution with her over the course of the 10 episodes.No gimmicks, no prosthetics, just an awakening,” Barrymore told USA Today. “I just really enjoyed just shedding a snakeskin with her, so it became a really fun obstacle that I wasn’t even planning for but seemed so conducive and fun and healthy for my own life.”

Showrunner Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted) executive-produces the quirky comedy alongside Barrymore, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller, and Ember Truesdell.

See the bloody images below.

The 10-episode first season premieres Feb. 3 on Netflix.