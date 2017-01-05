See Olivia Wilde as Jason Sudeikis' radioactive ex on Son of Zorn

In real life, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are a couple. On Son of Zorn, they are a couple of cartoon warriors who should not be in a relationship. But Zorn (Sudeikis) is lonely and vulnerable now that his ex-wife, Edie (Cheryl Hines), is throwing an engagement party with her new lover, Craig (Tim Meadows), so he seeks romantic diversion in his radioactive-in-all-senses ex-girlfriend Radiana (Wilde). This cannot end well. See for yourself by putting on a hazmat suit and watching a scene from this Sunday’s episode, which airs at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.