Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

See Olivia Wilde as Jason Sudeikis' radioactive ex on Son of Zorn

@dansnierson

Posted on

In real life, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are a couple. On Son of Zorn, they are a couple of cartoon warriors who should not be in a relationship. But Zorn (Sudeikis) is lonely and vulnerable now that his ex-wife, Edie (Cheryl Hines), is throwing an engagement party with her new lover, Craig (Tim Meadows), so he seeks romantic diversion in his radioactive-in-all-senses ex-girlfriend Radiana (Wilde). This cannot end well. See for yourself by putting on a hazmat suit and watching a scene from this Sunday’s episode, which airs at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

See Also...

Comments

More from EW