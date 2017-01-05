During Carrie Fisher’s long career, she inspired many, and since her death in December, a number of celebrities have come forward to share their stories and fond memories. But actress Lauren Graham shared her love of Fisher before the star’s death.

In her latest book, Talking As Fast As I Can, Graham reveals how Fisher inspired her both as an actress and as an author. In the book, which was released on Nov. 29, 2016, Graham writes, “Carrie Fisher is one of my favorite actors and writers. I’ve enjoyed her films, seen her on Broadway, and read everything she’s written. When I was writing my novel Someday, Someday, Maybe, I kept her Postcards from the Edge on my desk the whole time, and when I got stuck I’d pick it up and reread sections I’d already read a dozen times. Our books are very different, but the fact that she is an actress who wrote a novel — one that was loosely based on her own life — and became a successful screenwriter was a big inspiration to me.”

Graham then went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in early December and talked about Fisher some more when Colbert asked about her inspirations. “The thing that first gave me the idea were Carrie Fisher’s books because she’s such a talented writer of comedic books and also an actor and also now she has her own nonfiction book,” Graham told Colbert.

Watch her full interview above.