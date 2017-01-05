At the end of Kingdom‘s second season, Ryan reclaimed his belt from a grieving Jay, Nate came out to his brother, and Christina took an important step in mending her relationship with her eldest son. And when the show returns, fans will find out whether another Jay-Ryan fight is in the works — as creator Byron Balasco previously told EW, “it’s one and one” — what’s next for Lisa, and of course, what’s going on in Alvey’s twisted mind.

During the Television Critics Association press tour, Kingdom revealed that season 3 will premiere Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET. The gritty MMA-based drama, which is produced by Endemol Shine Studios, will air exclusively on DirecTV’s Audience Network, AT&T U-verse, and the new streaming service DIRECTV NOW.

Kingdom stars Frank Grillo, Kiele Sanchez, Matt Lauria, Jonathan Tucker, Nick Jonas, and Joanna Going will all reprise their roles in the upcoming third season, and they’ll be joined by Kirk Acevedo, who is set to recur as a former fighter and a new coach at Navy St.