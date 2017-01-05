Homeland, Scandal, Billions among most anticipated returning shows

With the holiday season behind us, it’s time to get excited about 2017’s midseason TV lineup. On this week’s episode of EW: The Show, Entertainment Weekly editors Amy Wilkinson and Ray Rahman, as well as the host of EW Morning Live on Sirius XM, Jessica Shaw, sit down to spill on the shows they can’t wait to see back on TV this year.

For Shaw, it’s a no-brainer: “Homeland,” she tells EW: The Show host Lola Ogunnaike. “I loved it in its respectable incarnation, I loved it when it became 24. I’m all-in on this show.” Asked if she thinks the show has jumped the shark at all, she responds: “I feel like 96 percent of the world thinks it has. I love the show, but I do worry that they kept Quinn (Rupert Friend) alive.”

Rahman agrees: “Exactly what she said,” he explains. “I love Homeland too. I’ve stuck with it throughout the years, but the fact that they’re bringing Quinn back? It’s like, let Quinn die.”

“They should’ve let Brody (Damian Lewis) die a season earlier and they were like, ‘Ohhh we love his character,’ and I think that’s what they’re doing with Quinn,” adds Shaw. “So I’m a little concerned, but I will watch every episode.”

Speaking of Damian Lewis, the show Rahman is most eager to see return is Showtime’s Billions. “It’s a great show,” he says. “It’s kind of a cat and mouse game between a district attorney and a billionaire played by Damian Lewis. I’m excited for it to come back. It’s not, like, a great show, but it’s a lot of fun and it takes you into this world of New York/East Coast billionaire class.”

As for Wilkinson? “I’m picking Scandal,” she says without hesitation. “I’m really hoping for a Mellie (Bellamy Young) win and to just live in the alternative universe that I wanted all along.”

Watch the panel above and see the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, featuring new host Lola Ogunnaike, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Homeland returns Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime, Billions is back Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET also on Showtime, and Scandal resumes Jan. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.