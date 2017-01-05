Viewers hoping to watch Greta Van Susteren will have to tune in to a different network starting next week. The veteran broadcaster is moving to MSNBC as host of a new show, President Phil Griffin announced Thursday.

For the Record with Greta premieres Jan. 9 and will air weeknights from Monday to Friday, providing news coverage and analysis of the top headlines in politics and other areas. The show will be based in Washington, D.C.

“Greta is a true pro with a proven record of tough journalism,” said Griffin in a statement. “Her broad range of experience and sharp news judgement will be of great value to MSNBC as we build on our momentum going into a new year and a new administration.”

Van Susteren, who’s been working as a cable news journalist for 25 years, is moving from Fox News, where she’s hosted On the Record with Greta Van Susteren for the last 14 years. This followed her move from CNN, where she’d hosted the news show The Point, and served as co-host and legal analyst for Burden of Proof.

It is strange that way-we all seem to keep working w/ each other at different networks. Very excited about #MSNBC and see you soon https://t.co/VebFt5m2s7 — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 5, 2017

“I’m thrilled to start my next chapter at MSNBC,” Van Susteren said in a statement. “The network is the right destination for the smart news and analysis I hope to deliver every day, and I look forward to joining the talented journalists I respect there.”

For the Record with Greta premieres Monday, Jan. 9 on MSNBC at 6 p.m. ET and will air at the same time Monday to Friday.