Conan to continue as a nightly show

Despite reports of Conan O’Brien’s TBS talk show switching to a weekly format, the network has shared that they have no plans to alter Conan‘s format.

On Thursday, The Wrap reported that Turner CEO John Martin told the site Conan would switch from airing nightly to once a week, similar to the network’s popular program Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. In a statement, TBS and TNT president Kevin Reilly clarified this is not currently the case.

“Conan remains an invaluable franchise, partner and producer for our TBS brand and we’ll be in business with him for a long time,” he shared. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, Conan will continue to lead the evolution of what a talk show will be in the digital age. At this time, we have no plans to change the format or frequency of his popular TBS show. In addition to Conan’s daily responsibilities to his talk show, we continue to have very ambitious plans that will further broaden and evolve our relationship with Conan.”

Since moving to TBS in 2010 from NBC, O’Brien’s show has aired the traditional four days a week from Los Angeles, but the show has found success in taking its act on the road, with pit stops over the last year in Germany, Cuba, South Korea, and New York.

Conan returns to TBS on Monday with new episodes airing nightly at 11 p.m. ET.