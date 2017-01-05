Cher is teaming up with Lifetime to shine a light on the Flint water crisis.

EW has confirmed that the actress, singer, and activist is set to star in Flint, Lifetime’s TV movie exploring how nearly 100,000 Michigan residents received contaminated drinking water from the Flint River beginning in 2014. She’ll portray a Flint resident whose family is seriously affected by the disaster.

Cher has been a prominent voice bringing attention to the crisis, donating 180,000 bottles of water to residents and criticizing Gov. Rick Snyder’s handling of the situation. Flint will mark her first major on-screen role since the 2010 movie Burlesque and the second telefilm of her career, joining 1996’s If These Walls Could Talk.

Bruce Beresford is set to direct Flint, which was inspired by the Time cover story “The Toxic Tap.” Cher will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, and Katie Couric.

Deadline Hollywood first reported Cher’s involvement.