It’s official: A new version of the 1998 favorite Charmed is in the works at The CW.

The network has confirmed rumors that it’s actively developing a new version of the Aaron Spelling drama, which ran for eight seasons on The WB.

But there’s a twist: This “reimagining” of the series will not be set in contemporary times like the original. In a Stranger Things-esque shakeup, the reboot will take place in 1976.

The original series followed a trio of San Francisco sisters who were powerful witches and used their abilities to protect innocent people from evil supernatural forces. The new version will be written by Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin and Jennie Snyder, who all work on The CW’s Jane the Virgin.

Since this is just at the script stage, there’s no cast yet. And with a storyline that takes place decades before the original series, one wouldn’t think original cast members Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs or Rose McGowen will be involved either. But then again, Charmed was creatively an anything-goes type of show (time travel was on the table, for instance), so there’s probably all sorts of ways previous cast members could make appearances, either as their original characters or new ones.

Combs seemed to weigh in on Twitter right after this post went live: