Better Call Saul: Jimmy gets busted in first footage from season 3

Better call another lawyer because Saul just got arrested.

A new promo for AMC’s Better Call Saul — which features the first footage of the upcoming third season — features Saul, er, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) reluctantly posing for a mug shot. The question is: Did Chuck (Michael McKean) turn him in for the document forgery, or is this for another crime?

Back in November, EW debuted the first images of the new season, which can be viewed here. The good news: Gene, er, Jimmy is back.

Better Call Saul returns this spring to AMC.