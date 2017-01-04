What to Watch Wednesday: Lethal Weapon has a panic at the disco

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.
PICK OF THE NIGHT
Lethal Weapon
Fox, 8 p.m.
A murder investigation leads Riggs and Murtaugh to a “silent disco.” This is great news for anyone who happens to think disco is best when you don’t have to hear it.
MIDSEASON PREMIERE
Modern Family
ABC, 9 p.m.
Guest-starring Kelsey Grammer as Cam’s ex-boyfriend and Fred Willard as Phil’s father. This episode’s got enough goofballs to fill a Christopher Guest movie!
SEASON FINALE
The Wahlburgers
A&E, 10 p.m.
Mark Wahlberg comes back to Boston with his kids for the holidays, but his brother Donnie is unable to join the festivities. Maybe Donnie should tell Mark to say hi to his mother for him.