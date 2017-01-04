When The Daily Show returned on Tuesday night, host Trevor Noah made sure to hit on one of the strangest news stories from the holiday break: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s muted response to U.S.-imposed sanctions. After the CIA and FBI announced they found evidence of Russian hackers targeting the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential election, President Barack Obama responded with sanctions and a removal Russian intelligence operatives from the U.S. But for all he’s been played up as a global supervillain, Putin announced he would not retaliate in turn, and even invited the children of U.S. diplomats to ring in the new year at the Kremlin.

“Now the news said Putin did not retaliate, but in my opinion, those actions are the ultimate retaliation,” Noah said. “Telling someone they have to stay in Russia? That is punishment!”

According to Noah, the move by Putin seems reasonable enough, considering Obama only has a few weeks left in office, at which point Donald Trump takes over. Trump’s election was apparently the goal of the Russian hacking in the first place, and Trump’s reaction to this latest news (briefly pinning a tweet to his profile in which he complimented “V. Putin” for being “very smart”) indicates the Russian president may have an easier time relating to the new American president.

“My favorite part of that tweet is you know Trump has no idea how to spell ‘Vladimir,’ so he didn’t try at all,” Noah said.

Watch the clip below.