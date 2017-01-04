Pretty Little Liars season 7b trailer: 'We're out of our league'

For Ali, Aria, Hanna, Emily, and Spencer, their high school years were filled with death threats, creepy texts, and black hoodies. It was a mystery that took years to solve, but even now that the Liars have entered adulthood, they still find themselves in nearly constant danger thanks to a new threat: A.D.

When Pretty Little Liars returns for its final 10 episodes, fans will finally discover the identity of A.D., but the question remains: Will A.D. win the game? (And what would that even mean?)

In a new trailer for the final season, it’s Mona — the original “A” — who lays it out: “There’s always been somebody watching, manipulating,” she says. And just as the action ramps up, Mona says the one thing fans never expected to hear come out of her mouth: “We’re out of our league.”

Could A.D. be the one to defeat them all? Watch the new trailer below:

There’s always been someone watching. Manipulating… The FINAL 10 EPISODES of #PrettyLittleLiars begin April 18th on @FreeformTV. #PLLEndGame pic.twitter.com/TohFCaqBxC — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) January 3, 2017

Pretty Little Liars returns Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.