President Obama's final interview in office to air on History

President Barack Obama’s final interview as commander in chief will air on History Jan. 15, five days before he leaves the White House, the cable network announced Wednesday.

Touted as his most in-depth interview, The 44th President: In His Own Words is a two-hour special featuring Obama and his closest advisers discussing his time in office. In conversations filmed both before and after the election, Obama and his administration will reflect on his successes and failures, the state of race relations in the country, and how his legacy will be affected by Donald Trump’s presidency, History said in a press release.

In addition to a one-on-one conversation with the president, the special will include sit-downs with a number of high-profile names in the Obama administration, including Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Attorney General Eric Holder. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid will also participate.

Accompanying the two-hour special is an eight-part oral history set to debut on History.com on Jan. 12. Also comprised of interviews with the president and administration members, the series will cover various topics, including Obamacare and the capture and killing of Osama bin Laden.

The 44th President: In His Own Words airs Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on History.