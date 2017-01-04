Michelle Obama will appear as a talk show guest for the final time as sitting first lady on Jan. 11, when she appears on The Tonight Show for the third time since first going on the NBC series in February 2014.

During that 2014 appearance, Obama starred in the recurring “Ew!” sketch alongside host Jimmy Fallon and fellow guest Will Ferrell. She went on again in April 2015, when she got her dance on with Fallon for the second edition of his “Evolution of Mom Dancing” bit.

More recently, Obama and Oprah Winfrey teamed up for an hour-long television special titled First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House — An Oprah Winfrey Special, which aired in December on both CBS and Winfrey’s network, OWN. There, Obama discussed the Obama administration’s focus on hope.

“Hope is necessary,” she told Winfrey. “It’s a necessary concept. And Barack didn’t just talk about hope because he thought it was just a nice slogan to get votes. He and I and so many believe that what else do you have if you don’t have hope? What do you give your kids if you can’t give them hope?”

See Obama on The Tonight Show when the episode airs Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.