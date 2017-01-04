Mariah Carey kisses Bryan Tanaka in mid-season Mariah's World teaser

Mariah Carey is following her heart right to backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

In E!’s new teaser for the mid-season of Mariah’s World, Carey and Tanaka share a steamy kiss in the ocean after Carey admits she “doesn’t even know anymore” whether or not she’ll wed then-fiancé James Packer.

“No matter what happens, I’m going to follow my heart,” Carey declares before she and Tanaka enjoy drinks for two.

Leading up to the kiss, Tanaka struggles with his feelings for the songstress, explaining that he’s “catching some hard feelings… Miss Mariah.”

Of course, with Carey still engaged to Packer, things get complicated.

The clip also shows Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov asking her about the wedding, to which Mariah can only muster an “I don’t know.”

“I can see where Tanaka would think he could cross the lines a little bit,” Bulochnikov says before Carey is featured tending to Tanaka’s leg injury. “I’m going to have to keep my eyes on this young man.”

Watch the full teaser below for a peek at Mariah and Nick Cannon’s family outings, and catch Mariah’s World Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!