James Corden pays tribute to George Michael

James Corden paid tribute to George Michael on Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, Corden’s first live broadcast since the iconic singer died on Christmas Day at age 53.

“I feel like I’ve loved George Michael as long as I’ve loved music, and I know so many fans felt the same way,” Corden said on his show. “I can remember so many times in my life where I might have felt on my own, and George’s music would feel like he would reach his hand out and [say] you weren’t on your own.”

Michael played a pivotal part in Corden’s career, having appeared with the host in the very first incarnation of what would later become Carpool Karaoke. When Corden brought the concept with him to The Late Late Show, the Michael video convinced Mariah Carey to participate in Carpool Karaoke, which has since become Corden’s signature segment.

“So we all have so much to thank him for, for the music he’s given us that will last forever, but we personally here at the show owe him so much,” Corden said.

