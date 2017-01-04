High School Musical reunion! Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale perform their first ever duet

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com.

Sharpay and Gabriella, back at it!

It’s hard to believe, but Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens never actually sang a duet together throughout their High School Musical years — but don’t worry, it’s finally here.

Tisdale, 31, and her BFF Hudgens, 28, debuted their first-ever duet on Tuesday, performing a stunning cover of Elle King‘s “Ex’s and Oh’s.”

The video was shared by Tisdale on her YouTube channel as part of her Music Sessions series, in which she covers several hits. (Her rendition of Paramore’s “Still Into You” with her musician husband Christopher French was a huge hit, racking in over 1.6 million views.)

“Welcome back to Music Sessions!” Tisdale says in the video. “I read all your comments and you guys wanted one very special guest and so I brought her in — my best friend, Vanessa Hudgens!”

Hudgens, wearing a Lauren Moshi t-shirt and an AS by DF shag coat, slides into the frame and the two beam happily as they prepare to belt out the song, thanking French, 34, for doing the arrangement.

“We were really excited to do this because this is actually our first duet together,” continues Tisdale. “We did not have a song in High School Musical, just the two of us. We always wanted one, too! So now we’re here.”

In the sweet, relaxing rendition, the two sit cross-legged inside a chic, boho-style red rent, smiling at each other as they harmonize the track.

Happy watching, Wildcats!