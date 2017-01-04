Golden Globes 2017: Predict the TV winners

The winners of the 2017 Emmy Awards won’t be announced for months, but the year’s biggest TV stars will see gold as soon as this weekend, when the 74th Golden Globe Awards go down at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kicking off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, the annual star-studded event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and include presentations by Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, and Viola Davis, among others.

Going into the night, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story led on the TV side with five nominations, including nods for Best Miniseries or Television Film, Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for Courtney B. Vance, and Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for Sarah Paulson. Other top performers included The Night Manager, Black-ish, and This Is Us. So just who will emerge victorious at the end of the night? Make your predictions in EW’s poll of the TV categories ahead, and weigh in on the movie awards here.