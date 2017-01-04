Girl Meets World canceled after 3 seasons

The adventures of Riley Matthews will no longer be seen on the Disney Channel.

Girl Meets World, the spin-off of beloved ’90s ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, has been canceled, the show’s writers confirmed Wednesday night. It lasted three seasons and 69 episodes.

“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over,” the accounted tweeted. “I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty — we gave you our best.”

Girl Meets World followed Riley (played by Rowan Blanchard), akin to how the original show tracked her father Cory Matthews and his friends and family. Ben Savage reprised his role as Cory, as did Danielle Fishel as Topanga Matthews.

Rumors of the end of Girl Meets World recently bubbled up. Rider Strong — best known for playing Ben’s best friend, Shawn — indicated the show had ended. The writers’ room spoke out against Strong’s comments.

“As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot,” they wrote. “There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January.”

Girl Meets World‘s final episodes air Friday, and Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

