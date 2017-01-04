CNN is planning to give you years of laughs.

The network announced on Wednesday that it will debut the eight-part series The History of Comedy on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. The limited series will delve into the nature of comedy and how it has “affected the social and political landscape throughout history.” In addition to archival footage, the series — whose executive producers include Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner — will include interviews with such comedy luminaries as Norman Lear, Carol Burnett, Patton Oswalt, Larry David, Judd Apatow, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee, Conan O’Brien, Betty White, Al Franken, Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, George Lopez, Keegan-Michael Key, Dick Cavett, Ali Wong, and W. Kamau Bell.

The first episode, titled “Going Blue,” explores the controversial, innovative comedy of George Carlin, Dick Gregory, and Lenny Bruce, while subsequent episodes will tackle such issues as women in comedy, political comedy, and comedy in race and culture. Is Larry David excited to participate in this series? You know the answer to that but see for yourself in the first promo for the series, above.