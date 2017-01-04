Hulu and CBS are teaming up in a big way.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that it and CBS Corporation have agreed to a deal that would live-stream CBS, CBS Sports Network, Pop, and potentially more CBS-owned channels. Subscribers to Hulu will also have on-demand access to CBS’s flagship shows, including The Big Bang Theory and 60 Minutes.

“We are very pleased to make CBS available on Hulu’s new live TV service,” CBS President of Television Networks Distribution Ray Hopkins said in a statement. “Hulu has made it clear that it understands the value that the CBS Television Network, along with Showtime and our basic cable network portfolio, will bring to this new offering.”

Hulu’s move continues its trend of fleshing out its catalog of live networks. In November, Hulu added Walt Disney-owned and 21st Century Fox-owned networks to its live offerings. Turner’s channels were picked up in April.

“To build a successful live TV service, you have to have viewers’ favorite sports and shows — and CBS’ programming is absolutely vital to that mix,” Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins added in a statement. “With 21st Century Fox, Disney, Turner and now CBS on board, our new live service will offer one of the most valuable sports, news and entertainment lineups anywhere — from ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS Sports and TNT to ABC, CBS, FOX and The Disney Channel.”

Hulu’s new multichannel, live TV streaming service will launch in the next few months.