Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to Carrie Fisher: 'I miss you, Carrie'

Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Carrie Fisher, who had been a frequent and entertaining guest on her show prior to her death at age 60 on Dec. 27.

“I wanna say something about my friend, Carrie Fisher,” DeGeneres says on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I knew her for a long time. She has been on the show many times, and the last time was just a month ago. And I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard. She was smart, she was funny, she was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her.”

Then DeGeneres cuts to a montage of Fisher’s memorable appearances, including that one time when the friends hit the streets of Los Angeles in wigs inspired by Princess Leia, Fisher’s iconic Star Wars character.

The tribute also touches on Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds, who died one day after Fisher at age 84 on Dec. 28. In a clip from one of Fisher’s appearances, DeGeneres mentions that the mother-daughter duo lived next to each other in Los Angeles. “I think that’s her,” Fisher says of her neighbor. “If that’s not her, I will be so pissed off.”

“I miss you, Carrie,” DeGeneres says at the end of the tribute. “I love ya.”

Watch the clip below.

Check your local listings to find out when The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs.