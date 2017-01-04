Blindspot: Can the team save Patterson?

When a gunshot rang out as Blindspot went into its winter hiatus, fans worried that Patterson had met her maker. When the NBC drama returns, viewers will quickly learn who was on the receiving end of the gun, but that’s only the beginning of the drama for the FBI’s expert code cracker.

With Shepherd (Michelle Hurd) on a tear after being abandoned by both of her children, the FBI must race the clock to uncover what happened to Patterson (Ashley Johnson). “Patterson is in trouble and the team needs to do everything in their power to help her,” EP Martin Gero tells EW. “What happens in this episode is unexpected and not for the reason you probably think.”

Fortunately, the FBI may have a new asset in Roman (Luke Mitchell), who decidedly turned against Shepherd and spared Jane’s (Jaimie Alexander) life in the winter finale. But getting info out of Roman will be difficult after Jane wiped his memories. “Roman’s memory is erased and it’s about Jane trying to bring him in,” Gero says. “The fact that Roman’s memory has been erased by Jane, he’s a potentially very useful, but extraordinarily volatile asset that they might have.”

Check out an exclusive sneak peek at the show’s return below.

Blindspot returns Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.