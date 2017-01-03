What to Watch Tuesday: Chris Hardwick hosts The Wall

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

The Wall

NBC, 10 p.m.

Chris Hardwick hosts a LeBron James-produced game show with a really high wall. Not to be confused with Pink Floyd’s The Wall, although that one was also pretty high.

MIDSEASON PREMIERE

Bull

CBS, 9 p.m.

Bull works on a case involving a company that makes self-driving cars — and an employee who might have been killed by one. That’s why I always take public transportation.

SEASON PREMIERE

Bones

Fox, 9 p.m.

Well, you rabid Bones fans, here it is—the beginning of the end. There are only 12 episodes of the series left, starting with tonight’s premiere, ominously titled “The Final Chapter: The Hope in the Horror.” Check out our preview of everything to come here.