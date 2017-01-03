As Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor begins, Jimmy Kimmel evidently thought it would be a good idea to look back on Viall’s history with the franchise. To that end, on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host reunited Viall with his two The Bachelorette exes, Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Can I just say, thank you for not picking me,” Viall said immediately as they sat down.

Bristowe also settled a previous bet with Kimmel, in which he wagered $1,000 she wouldn’t still be together with Shawn Booth (whom she chose over Viall) after a year. Kimmel was ready to pay up, but Bristowe decided to up the stakes to double-or-nothing, hinging on her and Booth getting married.

Kimmel also asked if the three one-time TV dating partners were still friendly. He received several variations on “this is awkward” in response. Luckily, the three were able to bond over how much they didn’t like fellow Kimmel guest Joel McHale.

