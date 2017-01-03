Joel McHale on The Bachelor premiere: 'It's a f---ing shark costume'

The Bachelor returned on Monday night, and Jimmy Kimmel celebrated with a blowout show dedicated to covering the hit reality series. And since half the fun of watching The Bachelor is making jokes about it, Kimmel also brought on former The Soup host Joel McHale to help him with the snark. The very first thing McHale did upon walking out was to weigh in on whether contestant Alexis’ costume was a shark or a dolphin. According to McHale, it’s no contest.

“It’s a f—ing shark costume,” McHale declared. “Those are gills. Sharks breathe water. To stay alive, they must move the water through them. Dolphins breathe air. Thank you. You’re welcome, America.”

“I had no idea you knew so much about the sea,” Kimmel said.

McHale and Kimmel also discussed how The Bachelor compares to past dating shows like Flavor of Love and reminisced on McHale’s time hosting The Soup.

Watch the full clip below,