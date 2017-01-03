Sweet/Vicious creator: It's time to tell Jules' story

From day one, Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson knew the show had 10 episodes to tell a story. And without the guarantee of a season 2, there was only one story that had to be told: Jules’ story.

Viewers first met Jules as a vigilante. In fact, the entire series kicked off with Jules making a young man pay for sexually assaulting someone. She was wearing her black hoodie, she was armed, and instantly, there were a million questions. What made this young woman decide to do this? Why is she targeting sexual offenders?

Quickly, the show started to reveal more of Jules’ story: She had been raped by her best friend’s boyfriend. Yet, the show has held out on fully telling Jules’ story… until now.

With only five episodes left in the first season, fans are going to get some answers. “We wanted it to feel like we did take a shift and then go into overdrive on the Jules story,” Robinson tells EW. “In the beginning, [the episodes are] very much about the case of the week. Once we shift into the second half of the season, it really does become so much more about Jules and her story and making sure we tell that completely for this first season. Because we wanted to make sure that we gave the audience something satisfying if we didn’t come back for a second season.”

There’s no word yet on whether the show will be returning to MTV for a second season, but more than anything, Robinson asks fans to watch all 10 episodes to get a full understanding of the story they’re telling. “The way that we unpack the Jules story, we tried to do it in a very real way, but it’s also very heartbreaking,” Robinson says. “In every episode, there’s something new that fans will be touched by and heartbroken by but also surprised by. We tried to make this very nuanced and really true to experiences that we were reading about and that we’ve heard about from people. We hope that people obviously stay for the whole journey. I really think to be able to fully understand the series, it really is a full beginning-to-end story.”

EW has an exclusive sneak peek of some of the action to come. Quick refresher: The show left off with Ophelia getting caught on camera attacking a guy on campus. Watch what comes next below:

Sweet/Vicious airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on MTV.