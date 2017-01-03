The date has finally been set: The Simpsons will roll out its first hourlong episode on Jan. 15.

The two-part installment, titled “The Great Phatsby,” is a hip-hop hat-tip to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gastby, and involves the fracturing of a fast friendship between Mr. Burns and a mysterious hip-hop mogul named Jay G. The episode boasts plenty of familiar voices, including those of Taraji P. Henson, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, RZA, and Common.

In the announcement of the air date, Fox also included an interview with Key, which features some footage of his character, Jazzy James — a washed-up rapper who has no love for Jay G — interacting with Springfield’s finest. Check it out below, and to learn many more details about the episode, click here.

The episode airs Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.