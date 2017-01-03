Portlandia tries to sell germ-ridden dolls in exclusive clip

Meet Germy, an “all-new, cool baby toy made entirely out of germ hair” that “provides all the germs your baby needs.”

This fictional toy, meant to strengthen kids’ immune systems by exposing them to multiple germs, is introduced in a clip from the upcoming seventh season of Portlandia, which features Orange Is the New Black‘s Natasha Lyonne and Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz alongside Fred Armisen. And don’t worry: Germy is BPA-free and 100 percent organic.

In the clip, Dr. Geremy Nish-Amarau (Hurwitz) gives new parents played by Lyonne and Armisen a tour of the beard-gathering facility, where he shows them all the different kinds of men they can get hair from.

For example, one man lives near a cowshed, meaning his facial hair has been exposed to “goat spit, barn lice, muskrat dander, jasmine” — perfect for a city kid who isn’t usually around that stuff, the enthusiastic Dr. Geremy points out.

See the clip, premiering exclusively here, below.

Portlandia returns for its seventh season Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on IFC.