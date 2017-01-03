Who needs Calvin Harris when you can have Winston Bishop?

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of New Girl, Winston (Lamorne Morris) decides to try making an EDM song by collecting sounds from around the apartment and mashing them together. You know, like the sound of Nick shaving without shaving cream… and “Furguson going to town on Jess’ bunny slipper.”

That last one isn’t exactly a sound, though. Cece (Hannah Simone), Winston’s partner on this musical venture, insists she can’t hear anything when he presses “play,” but after a giggle fit, Winston just insists Furguson is “a gentle lover,” hence the silence. Cece’s not convinced.

See the clip above, and watch New Girl when it returns Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.